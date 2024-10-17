Shura Council Hosts Justice Minister To Discuss Constitutional Amendments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: In its second meeting held yesterday, under the chairmanship of Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, the committee concerned with studying the amendment of articles in the hosted of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi.

During the meeting, H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi provided key clarifications and addressed the committee's questions and inquiries regarding the proposed amendments.

The committee concluded the session by deciding to continue its review of the draft amendments in its next meeting.

The committee concerned with studying the amendment of articles in the constitution at the Shura Council held its first meeting Wednesday, chaired by Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.