More Than 600 Civilians Evacuated From Kherson Region Since September

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of September, more than 600 civilians have been evacuated from the Kherson region.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.



“I am urging people living in dangerous areas not to risk their own lives and the lives of their families,” Prokudin said.

According to him, the authorities are ready to help with the evacuation and provide all necessary support.

Aftermath of nighttime shelling ofrevealed

He noted that more than 600 people have left the region since the beginning of September.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked the region with drones more than 2,700 times in September, and about 1,500 more times since the beginning of October.

There are nearly 45,000 residents of the Kherson region who are currently registered as Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). They have been forced to relocate multiple times, moving from one settlement to another in an effort to seek a safer place amidst shelling.

Since the de-occupation, as of September 12, 2024, almost 47,700 people, including 6,500 children have been evacuated.

Photo is illustrative