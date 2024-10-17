Eric Sprott To Participate In Cunningham Mining Ltd's RWA Gold Token

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mining's Top Investors Participate in Digitization of Claims

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cunningham Mining Ltd has announced an exempt offering of its NGTGOLD Token, pursuant to available exemptions under Canadian and U.S. securities laws, which has garnered an by Mr. Eric Sprott. In addition to the offering, Cunningham Mining Ltd has been working towards actively securing listing placement for the NGTGOLD Token on multiple exchanges worldwide.

Cunningham Mining Ltd aims to make monumental changes by tokenizing mining industry assets with its NGTGOLD Token. This real-world asset token (RWA) will provide participants a transparent and liquid marketplace with 24 hour per day trading ability through a variety trading pairs, including crypto and fiat currencies, which are not offered in the traditional marketplace. Listed trading pairs will be active on multiple cryptocurrency exchanges 24 hours a day, offering instant settlement on chain through the NGTGOLD Token.

Investing in traditional tokens often presents challenges such as high volatility, and a lack of intrinsic value, which can lead to significant financial risk. In contrast, real-world asset (RWA) tokens aim to bridge the gap between digital assets and tangible assets, offering a more stable investment avenue by representing access and ownership of physical assets like real estate or commodities.

Eric Sprott, a world-renowned investor in the mining industry, is a greater than 10% shareholder of American Creek Resources Ltd (American Creek) which is the subject of an Arrangement Agreement (see press release dated September 6, 2024, for important additional details) with Cunningham Mining Ltd., has agreed to participate in the offering of NGTGOLD.

About Cunningham Mining Ltd:

The company's flagship project, the Nugget Trap, is located in the Golden Triangle area of British Columbia and is known for its significant gold deposits.

For more information, please visit Cunningham Mining Ltd's website. or for the white paper and tokenomics model.

Contact: Cunningham Mining Ltd

Email: ...

Phone: 1-833-344-4653

For more details visit: /

For enquiry reach us at: ...

Follow for the latest updates:

Cunningham Mining:

Instagram:

Linkedin:

X (Twitter):

Facebook:

Nugget Trap

Instagram:

Linkedin:

X (Twitter):

Facebook:

Youtube: @GoingforGoldNGT Cunningham Mining Ltd is a forward-thinking mining company dedicated to transforming the mining sector through innovative financing solutions.