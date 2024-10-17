The Heritage Signature Chorale Continues To Mark 25Th Silver Anniversary Season With Upcoming Concert, November 2, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Heritage Signature Chorale will continue to mark its Silver 25 Anniversary season with a special concert on Nov. 2

The chorale will mark its 25th Silver Anniversary Season with a concert of audience favorites, sacred works and launch the 'Hailstork Project.'

- Courtesy of HSCWASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Heritage Signature Chorale continues to mark 25th Silver Anniversary Season with upcoming concert, November 2, 2024The Heritage Signature Chorale will continue to mark its 25th Anniversary with its concert season "Celebrating a Season of Thanks" on Saturday, November 2, 2024 6 pm at First United Congregational United Church of Christ-located at 945 G Street, NW Washington, DC 20001 As The Heritage Signature Chorale (HSC) embarks on its 25th Silver Anniversary Season, the chorale is excited to celebrate this milestone with a series of concerts and special events.To purchase concert tickets, visit:There is also an option to subscribe to all remaining concerts by visiting:The repertoire of the Heritage Signature Chorale spans from its 25 year lineage, audience favorites, and new selections from the HAILSTORK Project. The African American composer Adolphus Hailstork has created over 300 compositions and HSC will touch the surface of his melange of artistry over this 3-year project. Featured music on the upcoming November concert will include:“When Storms Arise”, from Three Dunbar Hymns/Adolphus Hailstork;“The Cloths of Heaven”, from Five Short Choral Works/Adolphus Hailstork;“I Opened My Mouth to the Lord”/Lena Anderson;“Deep River”/Larry Farrow;“All the Earth Sing Unto the Lord”/Lena McLin; and music by Moses Hogan, Hall Johnson, Roy Belfield, Jr., Robert Morris, and Duke Ellington, among others.The Heritage Signature Chorale is committed to preserving, at the highest artistic level, the performance art traditions of African-American choral music, especially the Negro Spiritual; to elevating the African-American singer and composer in all musical genres; and to bringing a unique interpretation of classical music from America, Europe and other regions of the world. The Chorale provides a venue for showcasing artists, composers, and arrangers who share this commitment, thereby fostering community awareness and appreciation of this important legacy. Founded in 2000 by Artistic Director Stanley J. Thurston, HSC seeks to enhance opportunities for a new generation of listeners to understand and appreciate the historical legacy of this music through education and performance.

