Egypt's President Calls For De-Escalation In Middle East During Meeting With Iran Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with Iran Foreign Abbas Araghchi on Thursday, urging de-escalation in the Middle East and calling for an end to violence in Gaza, Lebanon, and the West Bank.





Iran's top diplomat, Araghchi, arrived Wednesday in Cairo, on the first visit by an Iranian foreign minister in almost 12 years.

The meeting, which was also attended by Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty, focused on the current situation in the region.

President al-Sisi emphasized Egypt's stance on the ongoing conflicts, warning that a wider conflict would have serious consequences for the security and resources of all countries and people in the region.





He urged the international community to intensify efforts to stop the violence in Gaza and Lebanon, halt violations and attacks in the West Bank, and ensure the delivery of urgent and sufficient humanitarian aid to civilians.





Iran foreign minister expressed appreciation for Egypt's ongoing efforts to achieve stability and security in the region, praising Egypt's role across all fronts.





Araghchi also conveyed greetings and appreciation from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to President Al-Sisi, a gesture that was warmly reciprocated. Both leaders agreed on the importance of continuing to explore opportunities for developing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Over the past week, Araghchi has visited Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq and Oman in an effort to ease tensions and contain the conflict from spreading into the region. He is also expected to visit Turkey after Egypt, according to the ministry.