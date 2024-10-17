Shura Council Hosts Justice Minister To Discuss Constitution Amendments
10/17/2024 10:57:56 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In its second meeting held today, under the chairmanship of HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, the committee concerned with studying the amendment of articles in the constitution hosted HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi.
During the meeting, HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi provided key clarifications and addressed the committee's questions and inquiries regarding the proposed amendments.
The committee concluded the session by deciding to continue its review of the draft amendments in its next meeting
