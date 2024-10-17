Intersec Awards 2025 Attracts Over 1,400 Entries For Prestigious Security, Safety And Fire Showcase

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

The regions premier award show will celebrate professionals, officials, and key stakeholders in the fields of fire safety and prevention, commercial security, cybersecurity, smart home systems, and homeland security

A total of 1,412 entries have been received, covering 15 categories, from regional and international companies Winners will be announced on 15 January during the Intersec 2025 Awards Gala Dinner.



The Intersec Awards 2025 are set to return for a fourth consecutive year, where they will be celebrating excellence in security, safety and fire prevention, recognising the individuals, teams and organisations setting new standards of excellence in these critical industries.



Intersec Awards 2024 winners

A total of 1,412 entries were received across a diverse range of 15 awards under three categories, Fire and Safety, Security, and Industry. Popular awards included the Excellence in Fire Safety, Outstanding Safety Solutions and Outstanding Commercial Security Solutions, receiving unprecedented applications with 196, 156 and 131 entries, respectively.

This year, three new categories have been added, including the Excellence in Testing, Evaluation, and Certification Award, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of the Year, and Consulting Leadership in Fire Safety, Security, and Cybersecurity Award.

Grant Tuchten, Portfolio Director at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said, "The Intersec Awards 2025 features a broad range of categories, truly reflecting the diversity and scope of the industry. This year, we are offering even more opportunities for businesses to showcase their innovative services and solutions across multiple sectors, including cutting-edge advancements in cyber security, fire protection, and perimeter security. The awards highlight the outstanding contributions and achievements that drive the security, safety and fire protection landscape forward."

In the Excellence in Testing, Evaluation, and Certification Award, shortlisted companies include Emirates Safety Laboratory for their range of key initiatives that have embraced new technologies to stay ahead of the curve in this highly competitive field; UL Solutions for their Certification of Targeted Water Mist Systems for Residential Units; and the Fire Protection Association for the Fire Test and Assessment Method for External Cladding Systems.

The Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of the Year category has proven to been extremely popular, with finalists including Jody Blanchard, Zimmer Biomet; Harrison Nnaji, FBN; Sultan Mahmood Malik, Huawei Technologies; Chenthil Kumar, Red Sea International; Shahmeer Amir, Authiun; Ahmed Elshamy, Fujairah eGovernment; Prabhakar Ramakrishnan, TNQ Tech Pvt Ltd.; and Prasad T, Tanla Platforms Ltd.

The popular Rising Star Award for Emirati Talent shortlist includes Lt. Col. Dr. Humaid Al Ali, General Command of Civil Defense, Ministry of Interior, United Arab Emirates; Dr Maryam Bin Essa, Dubai Municipality; Maitha Saeed Jumah Bin Qarat Almheiri, Emirates Safety Laboratory LLC; Khalifa Al Kaabi, TDRA; Afra AlMansoori, Digital Dubai; and Ahmad Al Awar, Dubai Police.

The Women Trailblazers in Security/Fire Safety Award will feature Dr. Naseem Rafee, Dubai Municipality and Salma Al Ali, Dubai Civil Defense, and Rawda AlSuwaidi, Ministry of Health and Prevention - MOHAP, amongst others.

Other accolades to be presented at the gala include Fire Safety Excellence Project - Middle East & Africa, Premier Homeland Security Solutions, Outstanding Commercial Security Solutions Award and Exemplary Perimeter Security Solutions, among others. Teamwork will also be celebrated at the Intersec Awards with recognitions for Outstanding teams in both Fire Safety and Security. The full list of shortlisted finalists can be seen on the website.

Winners will be announced at the Intersec Gala Dinner on 15 January. Intersec 2025 returns to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 14 -16 January. The event is set to be the largest edition in its history, with over 1,200 exhibitors from 60 countries and more than 52,000 expected visitors.



