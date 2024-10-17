BJP Blames Shiv Sena UBT For Spreading Fake Narrative On Dharavi Redevelopment Project

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) In the run-up to the state Assembly election slated for November 20, the BJP's Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar on Thursday alleged that the Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, its party activists and“ignorant” Aaditya Thackeray are deliberately trying to spread fake narrative by creating mistrust about the incumbent in the minds of Dharavikars that the government is against them.

“This seems to be an international conspiracy and Aaditya Thackeray seems to have become the spokesperson of Urban Naxal,” he alleged.

He further said that this is similar to what the opposition tried to spread a fake narrative against the government during the Lok Sabha elections.

“Without reading the tender document (for Dharavi redevelopment project), Aaditya Thackeray, to please his Naxal friends, is assuming the position of their spokesperson and trying to incite our Marathi, Muslim and Dalit brothers. But now, we will take the facts and communicate directly with the people,” alleged Shelar.

Shelar took a dig at the allegations made by Aaditya Thackeray who on Wednesday opposed the Dharavi Redevelopment Project(DRP).

“Without studying the subject in detail, Aaditya Thackeray is speaking like ignorant. In Dharavi, there are 70 per cent of Dalits, Muslims and Marathi people and all of them will get their rightful homes. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will get a corpus of Rs 15,000 crore whereas out of the 430 acres of land, 37 per cent of the land will be reserved for playgrounds and recreation grounds for Mumbaikars. A transport hub is also proposed in this area. When Dharavikar, Mumbaikar, BMC and the government are going to benefit from the project, why is Aaditya Thackeray against it,” he said.

“Now only because we are talking about the project, they might accuse us of being in favour of the contractors. But regardless, we will speak and tell the truth that is in the interest of Mumbai and Mumbaikars. Aaditya Thackeray, MP Varsha Gaikwad and their respective parties must be prepared to give answers to the issues raised by us, we are ready for an open discussion any time they ask for,” he said.

Shelar said nearly 430 acres of land is available for redevelopment and of this, if plots are reserved for infrastructure development, open spaces, playgrounds and gardens, still according to the tender 260 acres of land will be available to construct homes.

“And, hence my question to Aaditya Thackeray is if Mumbai is getting a large area as open space, then why is he opposing it,” he said.

Further, Shelar stated that the entire land in Dharavi will be owned by Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), the company established by the state government.

“DRPPL will act as the contractor for this redevelopment project. And, hence it is natural that the contractor will have an advantage over the tender. Eighty per cent of that benefit will go to the special purpose vehicle while 20 per cent will go to the state government,” he said.

Referring to doubts raised by Aaditya Thackeray and Varsha Gaikwad about the ownership rights of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over Dharavi land, Shelar said that nearly 50 per cent of the land in Dharavi is owned by the BMC while some are owned by the state government and the Central government.

“The slum redevelopment rules, applicable to slums in Dharavi and other places, are the same all throughout Mumbai. For the plot you use for slum redevelopment, the owner of the land gets reimbursed as per 25 per cent of the ready reckoner rate. According to this rule, if the land belongs to BMC or the state and central government, they will get 25 per cent of the rate. Still, why is Aaditya Thackeray against it,” said Shelar.

“If he presents one government paper, a cabinet decision showing that 1,080 acres have been transferred in favour of DRP, I will leave politics, or else he should retire from politics. Aaditya Thackeray, should better study the subject before speaking; and stop being the puppet at the hands of urban Naxals,” said Shelar.

He added that the state government has decided to allocate 540 acres of land for Dharavi redevelopment.

“Then where did the magical 1080 figure come from? Probably, Aaditya Thackeray must be taking tuition from Sanjay Raut. Neither BMC land nor toll naka land but the salt pan lands of Kanjur and Mulund and plots from Kurla and Madh totalling 540 acres have been decided to be given to DRP,” said Shelar.

He said that when the tender for the Dharavi redevelopment was to be floated, the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had agreed that the government would provide the necessary space for the project.

“Accordingly, the incumbent government has given this plot to DRP. In fact, Aaditya Thackeray must ask his father as to why he had agreed in writing to give this space,” said Shelar.

He further said that the land is not given for free. The contractor company will pay the rate equivalent to 25 per cent ready reckoner rate of this plot to the owner of the plot, which is estimated to be Rs 3,000 crore. Then, as per the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) rules, if 25 per cent ready reckoner price is going to be received by the BMC and the government, then why this conspiracy to spread lies and why this opposition,” he said.

Shelar further alleged that under the guise of his second son's affection towards nature and animals, the Shiv Sena UBT chief now plans to capture the 37-acre nature park plot in Dharavi, which is close to their home and hence they are trying to instigate the people in Dharavi.