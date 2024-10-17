Tanzania to hold 5th Iran-Tanzania Joint Economic Committee meeting this week

(MENAFN) The head of Iran’s Trade Center in Ivory Coast, Mehdi Hosseini, has announced that the fifth Iran-Tanzania Joint Economic Committee meeting is scheduled to take place from October 18 to 21 in Tanzania, as reported by IRIB. This important event will be co-chaired by the Iranian Agriculture Minister and the Minister of Industry and Trade of Tanzania, who will serve as the heads of the joint economic committee representing their respective countries.



Hosseini noted that more than 50 Iranian companies and enterprises have shown interest in participating in this gathering, highlighting a strong commitment to strengthening economic ties between Iran and Tanzania. The upcoming meeting aims to facilitate discussions on various aspects of bilateral cooperation, fostering a deeper economic relationship.



In a related development, Iranian and Tanzanian tax officials signed a draft agreement in mid-March aimed at eliminating double taxation on income taxes and preventing tax evasion. This signing took place in the presence of the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tanzania. The agreement was signed by Hossein Abdollahi, the director general of the Legal Office and Tax Contracts of Iran, and William M. Moja, the acting commissioner of the policy analysis department at Tanzania's Ministry of Finance.



Abdollahi explained that the two parties have engaged in three rounds of negotiations to prepare the agreement for signing. The objectives of this agreement include eliminating double taxation between the two nations, attracting direct investment, enhancing economic relations, and expanding tax cooperation. Additionally, the agreement aims to facilitate the exchange of information to promote transparency in tax matters, assist in tax collection, and provide necessary facilities for both sides. The final signing and legislative approval of this agreement are expected to occur in the near future, further solidifying the economic partnership between Iran and Tanzania.

