Doha Wireless Warriors Win Gold At International Dragon Boat Regatta

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Wireless Warriors (DWW), a dragon boat team comprised of cancer survivors, returned home triumphant after securing in the 200-metre small boat“cancer race” at the 2nd International Dragon Boat Regatta in Cyprus. The team outperformed the local competitors by four strokes in the recent event.

In addition to DWW's success, another Doha-based corporate team garnered five medals, including two golds, while the Doha Dragons achieved silver in the 500-meter standard mixed boat event.

Last week, around 50 members from the three Doha-based dragon boat teams travelled to Cyprus for the competition, collaborating in some events along the way.“The local Cypriot teams were very welcoming. Competitors from South Africa, Germany, Switzerland, Syria, and Qatar joined in various events,” DWW founder Sandee Thompson told The Peninsula.

During the event, Doha Wireless Warriors and Cyprus Pink Mouflons led a meaningful discussion about the competition's flower ceremony, a cherished tradition in the dragon boat community. Thompson, a two-time cancer survivor, highlighted the significance of dragon boating after a breast cancer diagnosis and invited other teams to take part.

Doha-based dragon boat teams that travelled to Cyprus

“All the teams came together, paddling alongside each other to support the Pink Mouflons and Wireless Warriors,” Thompson recalled.“We took a moment of reflection, tossing our roses into the water to honour those we've lost.”

She added,“Following the ceremony, participants formed an archway with their paddles, allowing survivors to walk through in a touching celebration of life.”

The regatta took place over the weekend, with the 200-meter races held on Saturday, October 12, and the 500-meter events on Sunday, October 13. The weekend concluded with a dinner, dance, and awards ceremony.

“To accommodate team members returning to their commitments in Doha, the medal ceremony for the cancer races was held right after Saturday's final race,” Thompson said, as the team looks ahead to more training and future competitions.

Continuing their tradition from past competitions, DWW seeks to inspire and educate through their participation in cancer race events. The team is focused on both local and international races with a mission: to raise awareness about breast cancer and promote the health benefits of dragon boating.