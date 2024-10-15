Qatar Takes Part In World Humanitarian Forum In UK

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar participated in the World Humanitarian Forum held Tuesday in London, organized in collaboration with the Doha Forum. Qatar was represented at the forum by HE of State for International Cooperation Lolwah bint Rashid AlKhater.

The forum discussed the challenges and opportunities for humanitarian in today's world. It aimed to summarize the global polarization and division landscape and explore the role of humanitarian diplomacy in mitigating conflicts and crises, while exchanging best strategies for effective humanitarian intervention and enhancing co-operation and dialogue among stakeholders.

Attendees included Qatar's ambassador to the United Kingdom Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud al-Thani and representatives from Qatar Fund for Development, Qatar Red Crescent, Qatar Charity, and Education Above All.

Participants in the forum also included CEO of the World Humanitarian Forum Feraye Ozfescioglu, member of the House of Lords and advisory council member of the forum Baroness Gohir, Lord Tariq Ahmad, who served previously as Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, Commonwealth and UN at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, and First Lady of Sierra Leone and advisory council member of the World Humanitarian Forum Fatima Maada Bio.

