Clinical Microbiology Global Market 2024 To Reach $9.32 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Clinical Microbiology Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Clinical Microbiology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The clinical microbiology market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.46 billion in 2023 to $6.9 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise of antimicrobial resistance, infectious disease outbreaks, globalization and travel, aging population, increased healthcare expenditure.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Clinical Microbiology Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The clinical microbiology global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to demand for rapid results, focus on personalized treatments, increasing demand for surveillance, emphasis on healthcare-associated infections, integration of point-of-care testing. Major trends in the forecast period include omics technology integration, collaborative innovation, healthcare-associated infections awareness, regulatory influence, technological advancements.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Clinical Microbiology Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Clinical Microbiology Market

The increase in the incidence of infectious diseases is expected to propel the market. Infectious diseases are illnesses brought on by dangerous microorganisms such as bacteria, fungus, parasites, and others. Clinical microbiology helps isolate and characterize infectious organisms to control and treat infectious diseases in patients.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Clinical Microbiology Market Share ?

Key players in the market include bioMérieux SA, Danaher Corporation, BD, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation, QIAGEN NV, 3M, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corporation, Hologic Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Merck Group, Shimadzu Corporation, Neogen Corporation, Vacutest Kima SRL, Arrow Diagnostics SRL, OpGen, Becton Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi SA, Illumina Inc., Medtronic, Cepheid Inc., Quidel Corporation, Luminex Corporation, DiaSorin S.p.A., GenMark Diagnostics Inc., T2 Biosystems Inc., Nanosphere Health Sciences Inc.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Clinical Microbiology Market Growth?

Technological advancement is a key trend in the clinical microbiology market. Major companies operating in the clinical microbiology market are focused on research and development for technological innovations, like proteomic fingerprinting for medical diagnosis, to strengthen their position in the market.

How Is The Global Clinical Microbiology Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Laboratory Instruments, Microbiology Analyzers, Reagents

2) By Indication: Respiratory Diseases, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Tract infections, Periodontal Diseases, Other Diseases

3) By End-user: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End-user

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Clinical Microbiology Market

North America was the largest region in the clinical microbiology market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the clinical microbiology global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Clinical Microbiology Market Definition

Clinical microbiology is the branch of medical science that encompasses a broad range of testing methodologies, methods to isolate and identify a broad range of microorganisms, and clinical applications of microbes to improve health.

Clinical Microbiology Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global clinical microbiology market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Clinical Microbiology Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on clinical microbiology market size, clinical microbiology market drivers and trends, market major players, clinical microbiology competitors' revenues, clinical microbiology market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The clinical microbiology global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024



Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Global Market Report 2024



Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.