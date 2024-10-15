46TH ANNUAL DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. COMMEMORATIVE PARADE: REGISTRATION NOW OPEN FOR 'TULSA: THE DREAM IN MOTION'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MLK Tulsa Parade 1/20/25 at 11 AM

This year's theme,“Tulsa: The Dream in Motion,” celebrates the ongoing journey toward realizing Dr. King's vision of justice, equality, and unity for all, with a special focus on the progress made in Tulsa.

Come be a part of this historical parade as we enter our 46th year!

The 46th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Parade will be held on Monday, January 20, 2025, at 11:00 a.m.

- Pleas Thompson, President of MLK BoardTULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Society is proud to present the 46th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Parade on Monday, January 20, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. This year's theme,“Tulsa: The Dream in Motion,” celebrates the ongoing journey toward realizing Dr. King's vision of justice, equality, and unity for all, with a special focus on the progress made in Tulsa.The parade will begin at the corner of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd and John Hope Franklin Blvd., traveling through Tulsa's historic Greenwood District. One of the city's most beloved annual traditions, the parade will showcase a wide variety of floats, performances, and participants of all ages. This event invites the community to come together to honor Dr. King's legacy and reflect on how Tulsa continues to move his dream forward.Since its founding in 1978, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Society has touched the lives of over 20,000 youth in Tulsa and surrounding areas by offering opportunities for leadership development, civic engagement, and artistic expression. In alignment with Dr. King's belief in education as a cornerstone of empowerment, the Society has awarded over $132,000 in scholarships to local high school graduates over the past 30 years. These scholarships support students working to achieve Dr. King's dream of a brighter, more inclusive future.This year, the Society continues its mission by offering scholarships to graduating high school seniors in the Tulsa area who demonstrate academic excellence, community service, and leadership potential.Parade participants are encouraged to design floats and entries that creatively represent this year's theme in ways that are engaging for viewers of all ages. Parade Staff, Security Personnel, and Volunteers will be present along the route to ensure safety and a smooth flow.“We invite the Tulsa community to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy at the 46th Annual Parade,” said Pleas Thompson, President of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Society.“It's a day to reflect on our shared progress and to recognize that we all play a role in continuing to put the dream in motion for future generations.”For more information on parade participation, event details, or volunteer opportunities, please visit us online at .________________________________________About the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration SocietyThe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Society, founded in 1978, is a Tulsa-based nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving Dr. King's legacy through annual events, scholarships, and community programs. The Society promotes unity, justice, and love in a nonviolent, nonpolitical manner, ensuring Dr. King's vision continues to inspire future generations.

