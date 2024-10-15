PM Shmyhal Assures That There Enough Money For“Winter” Subsidies, Benefits

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Pension Fund will automatically recalculate the amount of payments for the heating season for people who receive subsidies and benefits.

This was announced by Prime Denys Shmyhal during a meeting on October 15, Ukrinform reports citing the portal .

“2.8 million families receive housing subsidies and benefits. For 9 months of this year, the state has allocated UAH 28.2 billion for these payments. This support will continue. The amount of payments for the heating season is automatically transferred by the Pension Fund. There are enough funds in the state budget,” he said.

Shmyhal also expressed his gratitude to Ukrainian power engineers and critical infrastructure workers for their tireless work.

Kharkiv will receive 127 cogeneration units - PM

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the readiness of residential buildings for winter in Ukraine is over 99% , with more than 18,000 boiler houses and 4,800 central heating stations at the stage of readiness to supply heat.

Photo: CMU