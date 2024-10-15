Türkiye secures 4-2 victory over Iceland in UEFA Nations League

(MENAFN) Türkiye secured a 4-2 victory over Iceland in a Nations League match held in Reykjavik on Monday, maintaining their position at the top of Group B4. The match began with Iceland taking an early lead when forward Orri Oskarsson scored on a counter-attack, dribbling from midfield to put the hosts ahead 1-0 at Laugardalsvollur Stadium.



In the second half, Türkiye was awarded a penalty for a handball, but Hakan Calhanoglu’s attempt was disallowed after he slipped and touched the ball with both feet before scoring. However, Türkiye equalized in the 63rd minute when midfielder Irfan Can Kahveci scored from outside the box, leveling the match at 1-1. Shortly after, Türkiye earned another penalty for a handball, and this time Calhanoglu successfully converted it, giving Türkiye a 2-1 lead.



Iceland responded in the 83rd minute when forward Andri Gudjohnsen scored from inside the box after a well-placed cross, bringing the score to 2-2. However, Türkiye regained the lead just five minutes later in the 88th minute. Following a mistake by Iceland goalkeeper Hakon Rafn Valdimarsson, Turkish midfielder Arda Guler capitalized on a defensive error, finishing with precision to make it 3-2.



In injury time, Türkiye sealed their victory with another goal from Kerem Akturkoglu, who scored a finesse shot from outside the box. With this win, Türkiye remains undefeated in the Nations League, sitting atop the group with 10 points from four matches. Wales follows in second place with eight points after defeating Montenegro 1-0, while Iceland stands third with four points. Montenegro has yet to secure a point, losing all four of their games. Türkiye will next face Wales at home on November 16, while Iceland will visit Montenegro on the same day.

