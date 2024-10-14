Verità Vodka Italiana Awarded World's Best Vodka At The 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NAPA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Out of nearly 300 vodka entries,

Verità Vodka Italiana

(SRP $25,1L) was crowned the 2024 "Best-in-Class" Vodka at Sunday's Top Shelf Gala ,

which took place at the InterContinental Hotel San Francisco. The black-tie affair honored the exceptional leaders shaping the spirits and celebrated excellence with "Best-in-Class" and "Best-in-Show" awards from the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition . Dalla Terra Winery Direct

also took home "best in class" in the Spritz category with Almare Hugo .

"It's an honor to say the least," said Scott Ades, president of Italian wine and spirits importer Dalla Terra Winery Direct. "Receiving the highest award from the most prestigious spirits competitions in the world, after being in the market for just one year, serves as a testament to our dedication to sourcing and collaborating with top-tier Italian spirits producers, who are producing some of the best craft spirits on the market today."



Verità Vodka Italiana is crafted for Dalla Terra by Distilleria Dell'Alpe, a multi-generational family-owned producer of Italian spirits located in the eastern Italian Alps. Verità is a true all Italian vodka, distilled from Italian wheat and using Alpine Mountain water. Exceptionally smooth and pure in part due to its unique distillation process, Verità is distilled four times, with the final distillation taking place in an antique, wood-fired bain marie still under the watchful eye and palate of master distiller Alessandro Maschio. The resulting spirit is bottled without chill filtering to preserve the pristine character and mouthfeel of the vodka.

Founded in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits competition is one of the most prestigious competitions in the world, receiving over 5,000 entries in 2024 alone. During the competition, a carefully selected panel of judges, made up of critics and industry leaders, taste the spirits blind and determine the merit of the spirits, liqueurs, vermouths, RTDs and more. Bronze, silver, gold and double gold medals are awarded to the entries, along with a score on a 100-point scale. The best spirit in each category receives their Best-in-Class designation.

In addition to winning "Best-in-Class," Verità Vodka was also awarded 97 points and Double Gold from the SFWSC, 95 points and a gold medal from International Wine and Spirits Competition and won "Best Imported Vodka" and double gold from 2024 The FiftyBest.

About Dalla Terra Winery Direct®

Founded in 1990, Dalla Terra Winery Direct® is a direct importer and national agent of a select group of leading, family-owned, estate wineries and distilleries in Italy. The name Dalla Terra means Of the Earth in Italian and represents a commitment to work alongside estates that have achieved reputations for top quality production in their respective regions or appellations. Dalla Terra's ability to adapt to an ever-changing marketplace is due to its highly curated portfolio and innovative business model. By limiting its portfolio, and partnering with only the highest quality producers, Dalla Terra ensures that its portfolio will be an unparalleled source of remarkable Italian wines and spirits. For more information on Dalla Terra and the producers they work with, visit

or call 707.259.5405.



For press inquiries contact Kyle Elliott at [email protected]

or (310) 313-6374.

SOURCE Dalla Terra Winery Direct

