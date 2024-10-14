Qatar's Tourism A Promising Market For Realty Investments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha: The leisure in the country is a promising and encourages foreign investments in real estate, noted an official.

During a panel session entitled 'Tourism's contributions to the Sector', Chairman of Qatar Tourism, H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji said:“Our leadership recognises as one of the main pillars of the diversification of our and this works on our shoulders with huge responsibilities and goals to deliver, as everyone here knows that by 2030 we have to raise 6 million visitors a year and we have to increase our contribution to 12 percent GDP and double the employment in this sector.”

Al Kharji highlighted that all these goals reflect directly on real estate and development here in Qatar as the international visitors this year surgent by 25 percent as compared to 2023.

“It's very promising and encouraging for international investment in Qatar,” he said adding that the ties between tourism and real estate are not merely interconnected, but a robust partnership between both sectors to deliver the future of real estate and tourism.

He outlined that“This can draw increment of number of visitors reflecting their quality of life here in Doha and the quality of offering for everyone, travelers or residents here in Qatar.”

He said that the relations between both Qatar Tourism and Aqarat are“very good and healthy” as the discussion is ongoing by exchanging information and experience.

The Chairman said“And with this partnership, I think tourism can identify or design the kind of service we are waiting for from the sector and can set our goals by changing some rules and regulations in partnership with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

He also pointed out that the level of quality of Qatar's infrastructure, smart technology, eco-friendly buildings, the state-of-the-art Hamad International Airport, and public transportation can boost tourism and make it easier to reach the national goals and position Qatar as the leading destination of choice.

“Qatar is one of the fastest growing tourism destinations and this is by enhancing the regulations about investment and buying properties here in Doha and also welcoming new innovative investment and improving our regulations and laws,” Al Kharji added.