Safadi Meets UNRWA Chief, Warns Against Israeli Schemes To Dismantle Relief Agency's Life-Saving Operations

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday expressed Jordan's rejection and condemnation of a draft Israeli legislation targeting the "existence" of its work in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Safadi described a draft bill being deliberated at the Israeli Knesset on UNRWA as a "blatant violation of international law and a deprivation of the Palestinian people of their basic rights."

During a meeting with UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini, Safadi urged the international community to act against the Israeli laws, protect international law and uphold UNRWA's mandate, as defined by the UN General Assembly since the agency's establishment, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Allowing Israel to target UNRWA would facilitate further violations of Palestinian rights, deprive them of basic needs such as food, medicine, education and relief services, Safadi warned, adding, "Israel is using starvation as a weapon in its aggression against Gaza, thereby hampering UNRWA's ability to respond to the urgent needs of Palestinians in the occupied territories".

Emphasising the indispensable role of UNRWA, Safadi warned that Israel's actions are part of a "broader strategy to undermine the Palestinian refugee issue, which must be resolved in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions."

He stressed the need for a comprehensive solution to the long-running conflict that ends the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land and ensures the right of return and compensation for refugees.

Safadi and Lazzarini discussed the strategies needed to address this Israeli threat to UNRWA and to work with regional and international partners on possible legal and political responses, the statement said.

Both officials reiterated the urgent need for an international action to provide the necessary political and financial support to enable UNRWA to continue its essential services to Palestine refugees in the Gaza Strip, the occupied West Bank and other areas in its five operational regions.