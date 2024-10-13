Rights Activist Moves NHRC Over Alleged Sexual Abuse Of Odisha Woman In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 13 (IANS) A case was filed on Sunday with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the suspected sexual abuse of an Odisha woman who was rescued by in the Sarai Kale Khan area of Delhi on the intervening night of October 10 and 11.

Advocate and human rights activist Radhakant Tripathy has filed the case alleging the Delhi of failing to protect the destitute and hapless woman.

Tripathy further accused the government of Delhi has learnt nothing to take precautions and preventive measures even after the Nirbhaya case. The rights activist also urged the NHRC to investigate the case independently and impartially'

The apex rights body of India has also been requested to issue directions for the rehabilitation of the victim with proper medical care and compensation.

Resident Commissioner of Odisha in Delhi, Vishal Gagan said that a senior woman official is in touch with the victim and the local police. He further stated that the Delhi police has been assured of financial and other required support in the case.

Sources claimed that the victim's family members have left for New Delhi after the incident came to fore. Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manas Mangaraj on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the state government over the unfortunate incident.

"Shocking brutality in Delhi! An Odia Woman gang-raped in the National Capital 3 days ago on the eve of Dussehra, stranded on the streets; and later admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre," wrote Mangaraj.

He alleged that the state government has been busy in festivities and has no time to issue any statement on the brutal incident.

"Call it negligence or apathy, the Odisha Government has turned a blind eye to the plight of distressed woman and seems to be busy in holidays. The CM is visiting Puja Pandals, but has no time to make a statement on #OdiaAsmita being brutally assaulted in Delhi," alleged Mangaraj.

As per reports, one 34-year-old woman, a nursing graduate from Odisha, was allegedly raped by unknown miscreants who later dumped the victim in a semi-conscious state in Sarai Kale Khan area of southeast Delhi on the intervening night of October 10 and 11.

The victim was rescued by the police team and took her to AIIMS Trauma Center where she is undergoing treatment.

The Delhi Police has reportedly registered a case against unknown miscreants under sections 70(1) [gang rape] and 115(2) [voluntarily causing hurt] of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Multiple teams have been formed to apprehend the alleged culprits involved in the brutal incident.