Russian Drone Kills Man In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another civilian man, 34, fell victim to a Russian drone attack in Kherson region.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"Another person in Kherson region fell victim to Russian aggression. This afternoon, the invaders released an explosive payload from a drone on a 34-year-old man who was riding a moped along the Novodmytrivka-Kizomys road. Unfortunately, his injuries turned out to be fatal. The victim died on the spot. Sincere condolences to family and friends," the statement reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, two were injured in Beryslav, Kherson region, in a Russian drone attack.