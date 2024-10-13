Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Surges To 42,227
Gaza: The death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 42,227, with an additional 98,464 individuals sustaining injuries, according to medical sources.
The sources said that that Israeli Occupation forces committed four massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the killing of at least 52 Palestinians and the injury of 128 others.
Image shows a Palestinian youth crying upon seeing the bodies of relatives killed in an overnight Israeli airstrike in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, in front of the al-Maamadani on October 12, 2024. (Photo by Omar Al-Qattaa / AFP)
According to the same sources, emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews.
