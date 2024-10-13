18 Killed And Dozens Injured In Ongoing Airstrikes By Occupation Forces In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Lebanon/ PNN

In the past 24 hours, 18 people have been killed and several others in carried out by Israeli forces in Lebanon.

According to the Lebanese news agency, three individuals were killed and one seriously injured when the Israeli occupation targeted a civilian vehicle on Al Qatrani road in western Bekaa. The Lebanese of reported that four people were killed and 18 others wounded in an on the town of Barja in Al Shouf region.

Additionally, at least two people were killed and four others injured in an Israeli strike on Deir Bella in Batroun, while nine were killed and 15 injured in a raid on Al-Ma'aysra in Keserwan. Three others sustained injuries in an airstrike on Brital in Baalbek-Hermel.

Israeli aircraft have also targeted the towns of Haneen, Shuqra, Alama al-Shaab, Nakoura, and Al-Mansouri, coinciding with artillery shelling aimed at the town of Al-Jabin and Al Marjeyoun plain.

Earlier, the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that the toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression since October 8, 2023, has risen to 2,255 martyrs and 10,524 wounded.

Since September 23, 2023, Israel has expanded its campaign of genocide in Palestine, initiated on October 7, to include much of Lebanon, including the capital Beirut, through unprecedented airstrikes in terms of intensity and violence, and has begun a ground incursion in the south, disregarding international warnings and UN resolutions.



