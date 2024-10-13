Panama Tocumen International Airport Opens Medical Emergency Clinic

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Tocumen International Airport in Panama has made available to its users a new Medical Emergency (CUM), to provide assistance to who enter, leave or are involved in a connection through Panama and need some medical attention.

This clinic, located in the connecting building between terminals 1 and 2 of the airport, meets the requirements in accordance with international regulations, with suitable personnel and medical equipment, to provide care to the passenger who requires it.

The medical space is composed of two specialized offices, equipped with state-of-the-art technology to offer medical care, ranging from basic services to high-risk conditions. In addition, it has a breastfeeding area, pre-care, recovery room and waiting area, also a section for the storage of supplies and medicines. This medical emergency clinic has the support of public hospitals in the country, to which patients who need it will be referred, after evaluation by the appropriate personnel. The Santo Tomás Hospital and the Irma de Lourdes Tzanetatos Hospital are the basic higher-level medical centers, which give a coordinated response to Tocumen Airport, for emergencies that may compromise a patient's life.