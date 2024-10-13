National Guardsmen Post Video Of Repelling Russia's Armored Assault Attempt

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv axis, fighters with the Spartan Brigade of Ukraine's National Guard destroyed a Russian tank and four armored infantry vehicles, thus thwarting an assault.

This was reported on Telegram by National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko , who uploaded on social a showing Ukrainian employing FPV drones to engage enemy hardware.

According to him, the enemy dared to go for an audacious assault in the Kharkiv axis, which ultimately failed.

Meanwhile the Spartan Brigade keeps holding its defense lines, the report reads.

Video: Official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

"The Russians do not often employ armored vehicles on this part of the front. This time they tried to advance under the cover of IFVs. Spartan Brigade's aerial scouts immediately reacted and stopped the invaders with accurate strikes by kamikaze drones and those carrying explosive payloads," the commander noted.

During the past day, the Guardsmen destroyed a tank, four armored infantry vehicles, eight vehicles, two ammunition depots, and two UAVs.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, fighters with the 95th Polissia Separate Airborne Assault Brigade destroyed a Russian assault group in one of the settlements in Russia's Kursk region.

Illustrative photo: Kostiantyn Liberov