War Update: 105 Clashes Along Frontlines, Most In Kurakhove Axis

A total of 105 combat engagements have been reported since day-start along the frontlines of the Ukrainian-Russian war, with the Kurakhove direction remaining the hottest.

The enemy is also active in the Lyman, Pokrovsk, and Kupiansk axis, reads the latest update from the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Today, the enemy launched 43 on Ukraine (involving 76 glide bombs), 418 kamikaze drones, and fired artillery over 2,900 times at the positions of Ukrainian and at populated areas.

Kharkiv axis: combat clashes continued in the Starytsia area.

According to tentative assessments, enemy losses in this axis amounted to 67 soldiers killed and wounded. Ukraine's troops also destroyed an armored combat vehicle, 16 drones, leaving three artillery systems, two vehicles, and a unit of specialized equipment damaged.

Kupiansk axis: the enemy tried to advance 16 times during the day toward Ukraine's positions near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Vyshneve, Kopanky, and Lozova. Five attacks were repelled and 11 clashes are in progress.

Lyman axis: the invading army attacked 19 times in the areas of Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Novosadove, Nevske, Terny, and Torske. Four skirmishes are still going on, the rest assault attempts have been held back by Ukrainian forces.

Kramatorsk axis: the enemy twice attacked Ukraine's positions. The attack near Chasiv Yar choked while the battle near Stupochky continues.

Toretsk axis: Ukrainian troops repelled four enemy attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Three attacks have been repelled and the remaining one is in progress.

Pokrovsk axis: the enemy tried 22 times to penetrate Ukraine's defense lines in the areas of Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Promin, and Selydove. The invaders focused their main efforts in the Selydove area, where 15 attempts to advance were recorded.

The enemy suffers significant losses in the area. As per tentative reports, today Ukraine's forces inflicted 228 casualties on enemy forces in the said area, including 105 irreversible losses. A Russian armored combat vehicle and three vehicles were destroyed.

Kurakhove axis: the situation remains difficult as the enemy attacked Ukraine's positions 29 times near Kreminna Balka, Izmailivka, Novoselidivka, Kurakhivka, Hirnyk, Maksymilianivka, Kostiantynivka, and Katerynivka. The enemy was most active in the areas of Zhelannne Druhe and Kostiantynivka. Currently, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 19 attacks, and 10 clashes are still ongoing.

Vremivka axis: the battle continues near Zolota Nyva.

Orikhiv axis: the invaders attempted three times to suppress Ukrainian units near Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.

Prydniprovska axis: the enemy does not stop trying to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. Seven assaults were repelled.

There were no significant changes in the remaining axes.

Ukraine's Defense Forces continue their raid into Russia's Kursk region.

Today, soldiers from the 79th Separate Tavrian Assault Brigade were noted for their effective and professional combat performance.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the said unit repelled a massive Russian assault in the Kurakhove axis, involving 30 units of armored fighting vehicles.