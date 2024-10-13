US To Provide More Military Aid To Israel To Bolster Defences
10/13/2024 7:07:34 PM
The United States will send a Terminal High Altitude Area
Defence (THAAD) battery and troops to Israel, the Pentagon said on
Sunday, even as Iran warned Washington to keep American military
forces out of Israel, Azernews reports, citing
Irish news.
Major General Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a
statement that defence secretary Lloyd Austin authorised the
deployment of the THAAD battery at the direction of President Joe
Biden.
Maj Gen Ryder said the system will help bolster Israel's air
defences following Iran's missile attacks on the country in April
and October.
“This action underscores the United States' ironclad commitment
to the defence of Israel, and to defend Americans in Israel, from
any further ballistic missile attacks by Iran,” Maj Gen Ryder
said.
