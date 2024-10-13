Russia Increasingly Using Illegally Obtained Starlink Terminals In War Effort Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops, despite U.S. efforts to stop the flow of technology, continue using illegally obtained Starlink satellite communication terminals at the front, which improves their combat coordination and maneuverability in the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by The Washington Post, Ukrinform saw.

Illegal Starlink terminals allow the Russians to utilize satellite communication services to improve coordination during assaults, conduct more drone sorties, and attack Ukrainian forces with precision artillery fire, the article says.

Starlink terminals, which give commanders the ability to see the battlefield in real time with the help of drones and provide secure communication between the military, cannot be officially supplied to Moscow due to sanctions. However, according to the Ukrainian military, black market supply is increasing, and the proliferation of Starlink terminals among Russian forces has been an important factor in Russia's recent offensive gains.

Six Ukrainian soldiers and officers from various units in Donetsk region told WP that Russia has closed the technology gap, making its forces more cohesive and increasing the number and precision of their attacks. Some of the soldiers criticized SpaceX founder Elon Musk, saying his company had not done enough to combat illegal use of Starlink and questioned his willingness to address the issue.

An officer with the 72nd Mechanized Brigade, which has defended the Vuhledar area since 2022 and was recently forced to withdraw, cited Russia's use of Starlink terminals as one of the crucial factors, along with a lack of manpower and weapons, that had brought the fall of Vuhledar closer.

As WP notes, Starlinks have appeared on Russian positions throughout the year, but only in the last few months has their influence become truly serious, as Russian offensive forces use them to coordinate assaults. Ukrainian military using reconnaissance drones near Novohrodivka said they had been seeing Starlink systems on Russian positions since last month.

The publication analyzed four of the many Russian sites offering direct sales for the "special military operation," as the Kremlin brands the ongoing war against Ukraine. Most of the terminals are sold through Telegram and start their journey from Moscow region before being deployed at the front.

To activate the device, users required a foreign phone number, an email address, and a bank account to pay a monthly subscription fee, prompting providers to seek out those willing to lend their personal data. According to Telegram chat users, most of the systems are acquired in Europe and shipped in via the United Arab Emirates.

Previously, the Pentagon stated that the governments of the United States and Ukraine are cooperating with SpaceX to prevent Russia's illegal use of Starlink terminals in occupied parts of Ukraine. For its part, SpaceX said it would deactivate the terminals if they were being used by a sanctioned or unauthorized party.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in February the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry confirmed the increase in the use of Starlink satellite communication systems by the Russian invaders at the frontlines.

The owner of SpaceX, Elon Musk, said the company did not sell any Starlink terminals to the Russian Federation.

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have launched an inquiry into SpaceX in connection with the Russian military's use of the Starlink satellite communication service.

Photo: Getty Images