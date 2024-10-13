Hezbollah Drone Leaves 67 Injured In Israel - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Hezbollah launched three kamikaze drones at Israel, one of which caused mass casualties near Binyamina.

That's according to the Times of Israel

outlet, Ukrinform reports.

Two were fired together: One was shot down near Haifa, while the other struck a gathering of Israelis near Binyamina. A third drone was shot down over the sea off Haifa, says the Israeli Defense Forces.

A senior Hezbollah official told Al Jazeera that the group attacked near Binyamina with“a squadron of suicide drones.”

The number of wounded in the drone attack in the Binyamina area has risen to 67, according to medics.

The number of critically wounded remains at four, with five seriously injured and 14 moderately hurt.