Military Sappers Neutralize More Than 2,240 Explosives In Past Week

In the past week, demining units of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's State Special Service have found and neutralized 2,246 explosive objects.

The State Special Transport Service said this in a post on its page, Ukrinform reports.

A total of 3,400.30 hectares of territory was demined and inspected by experts. This equates to an area of approximately half the size of Uzhhorod, the State Special Transport Service noted.

During the week, the largest number of explosive items – 1,181 - were found and neutralized in the Kherson region.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, units of the State Special Transport Service have found and neutralized 199,520 explosive objects.

The area of 150,242.70 hectares has been demined (inspected).

In particular, military sappers cleared 25.78 hectares of water areas, 972.31 km of roads, 2,704.61 km of railroad tracks, 506.21 km of power lines, 82.06 km of gas pipelines, 379.76 ha of residential area territories, and 340,056 ha of forests.

As Ukrinform reported, in September 2024, sappers inspected and cleared of mines more than 30,500 hectares of agricultural land in Ukraine, which is 1.5 times more than in the previous month.