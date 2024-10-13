Al Khater Meets Acting Health Minister Of Sudan
10/13/2024 7:15:46 PM
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met Sunday with the Acting federal Minister of health of the Republic of the Sudan HE Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, who is visiting the country.
The meeting reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.
During the meeting, HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation renewed the State of Qatar's permanent support for Sudan and standing by its brotherly people. She also stressed Qatar's firm position on the necessity of preserving the security of Sudan, its official institutions, its stability, and the safety and unity of its territories.
