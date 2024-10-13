Intergiro Launches No-Code White-Label Platform To Build Custom Mobile Banking Apps

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Swedish Banking as a Service provider, Intergiro , has today announced the launch of its no-code white-label app platform . Designed to meet the rising demand for quick entry and streamlined development of digital banking applications, the platform enables businesses to deploy fully branded mobile banking apps in a matter of days, without the need for technical expertise.By simply uploading brand assets, configuring pricing, and following a few easy steps, businesses can quickly go to market and launch apps on both the App Store and Google Play. Once the app is live, end-users can create accounts, with a dedicated IBAN automatically generated upon approval. Users can fund their accounts instantly via Visa, Mastercard, or SEPA transfers, and securely tokenize their cards for Apple Pay and Google Pay directly within the app, enabling secure, instant mobile payments boost engagement, businesses can also integrate loyalty programs and offer in-app affiliate opportunities for their end-users.A number of Intergiro's early adopters have reported increased user engagement and new revenue streams within weeks of launch, demonstrating the platform's potential to reshape digital banking for fintechs, startups, and SMEs.Alongside the no-code platform, Intergiro introduces its Data as a Service (DaaS) offering, giving businesses real-time insights into customer behavior. This empowers clients to make informed, data-driven decisions that enhance their products and ensure long-term viability. The platform also includes Backoffice, a platform for managing users and streamlining clients' support and operations.Adam Sadler, CCO of Intergiro, comments: "Our platform empowers business owners to very quickly turn their vision into reality, and create new revenue streams. Instead of spending 6-12 months developing a solution, you can validate your proposition within weeks at a fraction of the cost. The no-code service benefits from all of Intergiro's existing embedded products meaning that getting your offering to market quickly and at low cost does not come at the expense of quality."Nick Root, CEO of Intergiro, adds: "Intergiro's platform is built with profitability at its core. By allowing our clients to retain most of the margins from new revenue streams like subscriptions, top-up fees, and transactions, we ensure a strong ROI. This focus on profitability makes Intergiro an ideal partner for companies looking to build a sustainable banking solution."About Intergiro:Intergiro connects the digital economy by embedding payments into business systems and products. Thousands of internet platforms use our core suite of payment APIs to increase revenue, reduce costs, and drive engagement. Our no-code white-label platform allows businesses to deploy custom banking solutions quickly, backed by powerful data insights, ensuring long-term viability and success.

