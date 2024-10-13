Over 40,000 Applicants Compete For 3,200 Constable Positions In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Only 5,867 Pass Written Test

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, more than 40,000 unemployed individuals applied for 3,200 constable positions, but only 13,000 managed to pass the physical test, and a further 5,867 successfully cleared the written exam.

The recruitment process for constables, traffic constables, and driver constables in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa department has now completed both the physical and written examination stages.



Out of 13,110 candidates who passed the physical exam, only 5,867 cleared the written test. These tests were conducted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) and were broadcast live on Facebook, attracting an audience of over 58,000 viewers.

A total of 40,054 candidates from across the province had applied for the 3,200 positions. The entire recruitment process was completed across nine centers, with advanced software used to evaluate candidates. All applicants were verified through NADRA, and strict measures were taken to prevent cheating and fraud, resulting in several candidates being arrested on the spot.

The next stage for successful candidates, called the "quality check," will take place on October 20 at divisional headquarters. Before the final merit list is published, candidates' video identification will also be completed to ensure transparency in the selection process.