Zelensky visits UK for discussions with NATO leaders for backing of Ukraine's peace plan

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited 10 Downing Street in London on Thursday for discussions with British and leaders regarding his comprehensive “victory plan” in the ongoing conflict with Russia. This meeting included Prime Keir Starmer, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, and high-ranking officials such as U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Defense Secretary John Healey, and chief Admiral Tony Radakin. Starmer emphasized that the gathering was an opportunity to delve deeper into the specifics of Zelenskyy’s plan, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts in strategizing for Ukraine’s defense.



Following the discussions in London, Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin and will also make a trip to Italy for further talks. Originally, Zelenskyy was set to present his strategic blueprint at a weekend assembly of Western leaders and defense ministers in Germany. However, this meeting has been postponed due to U.S. President Joe Biden's necessity to remain in the U.S. to address the impact of Hurricane Milton’s landfall in Florida. Zelenskyy expressed hope that a new date for the meeting could be arranged promptly.



As Ukraine continues to rely heavily on Western support, which includes billions in military and financial aid, the country is keenly aware of the potential political shifts in donor nations that could jeopardize this assistance. In response to these concerns, Ukraine has been taking steps to bolster its domestic arms industry and is also seeking to increase funding for its military efforts through tax adjustments. On Thursday, the Ukrainian parliament advanced a bill that proposes raising the military tax from 1.5 percent to 5 percent, although some amendments are anticipated before the legislation is finalized.



While the specifics of Zelenskyy’s victory plan have not been fully disclosed, there are indications that it involves urgent actions regarding decisions that Western allies have been contemplating since Russia's full-scale invasion began in 2022. At a recent summit in Croatia with leaders from southeastern Europe, Zelenskyy stated that the aim of his plan is to strengthen Ukraine on both geopolitical and battlefield fronts prior to engaging in any negotiations with Russia. This approach underscores Ukraine's commitment to securing its position and advancing its military capabilities amid the protracted conflict.

