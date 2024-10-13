عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Armed Attack On Coal Mines In Dukki, Balochistan Leaves 20 Dead, 7 Injured

Armed Attack On Coal Mines In Dukki, Balochistan Leaves 20 Dead, 7 Injured


10/13/2024 4:11:39 AM

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a tragic incident in the Dukki area of Balochistan, armed assailants attacked coal mines, resulting in the deaths of 20 laborers and severe injuries to 7 others.

Following the attack, Police and law enforcement agencies quickly moved the bodies and injured individuals to the Dukki hospital. According to hospital sources, many of the injured are in critical condition.

Also Read: Peshawar Meeting Grants Chief Minister Authority for PTM Negotiations

So far, no group or organization has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In response, police, Levies, and other security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend those responsible for the attack.

MENAFN13102024000189011041ID1108773532


Tribal News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search