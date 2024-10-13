Armed Attack On Coal Mines In Dukki, Balochistan Leaves 20 Dead, 7 Injured
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
In a tragic incident in the Dukki area of Balochistan, armed assailants attacked coal mines, resulting in the deaths of 20 laborers and severe injuries to 7 others.
Following the attack, Police and law enforcement agencies quickly moved the bodies and injured individuals to the Dukki hospital. According to hospital sources, many of the injured are in critical condition.
So far, no group or organization has claimed responsibility for the attack.
In response, police, Levies, and other security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend those responsible for the attack.
