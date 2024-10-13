Victory Plan Will Be Presented To Ukrainians In Coming Days - Podolyak

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will likely present the Victory Plan to Ukrainians in the coming days.

Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

“As for a broader presentation for Ukraine, I think it is a matter of days. Because it is important to understand what stage of the war we are at, what we are doing. I think the President will make this presentation quite effectively,” Podolyak said.

He noted that the main emphases are already clear, but the President will provide further details.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky presented the Victory Plan to European leaders and said that joint efforts should be made now, in the coming months.