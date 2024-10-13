عربي


Russian Army Fires 11 Times At Border Area Of Sumy Region

10/13/2024 4:17:24 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops fired 11 times at the border area and settlements of the Sumy region at night and in the morning, with 50 explosions recorded.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“At night and in the morning, Russians fired 11 times at the border area and settlements of the Sumy region. 50 explosions were recorded,” the report says.

The Myropillia community suffered the most, the enemy attacked it with MLRS, 40 explosions were recorded.

Read also: Russians kill two civilians, injure 11 more in Donetsk region in past day

The enemy also used MLRA to shell Shalyhyne, Bilopillia and Hlukhiv communities.

As reported, on October 10, Russian troops dropped mines on the village of Bilopillia in the Sumy region, which can explode randomly within 16-24 hours.

UkrinForm

