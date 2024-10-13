Russian Army Fires 11 Times At Border Area Of Sumy Region
10/13/2024 4:17:24 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops fired 11 times at the border area and settlements of the Sumy region at night and in the morning, with 50 explosions recorded.
The Sumy Regional Military Administration wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“At night and in the morning, Russians fired 11 times at the border area and settlements of the Sumy region. 50 explosions were recorded,” the report says.
The Myropillia community suffered the most, the enemy attacked it with MLRS, 40 explosions were recorded.
The enemy also used MLRA to shell Shalyhyne, Bilopillia and Hlukhiv communities.
As reported, on October 10, Russian troops dropped mines on the village of Bilopillia in the Sumy region, which can explode randomly within 16-24 hours.
