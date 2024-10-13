Qatar Condemns Israel's Seizure Of UNRWA HQ

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar strongly condemned the Israeli occupation's seizure of the headquarters of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in occupied East Jerusalem. In a statement yesterday, the of Foreign Affairs warned that the continuation of Israel's systematic targeting campaign against the agency aims to dismantle it and deprive millions of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria of its essential services, in addition to liquidating the issue of Palestinian refugees and their right to return to their areas and homes, which is guaranteed by international law and relevant UN resolutions, specifically UN General Assembly resolutions 194 and 237.

The ministry also stressed that the Israeli occupation's efforts to dismantle UNRWA are a link in a chain of reprehensible targeting of the UN itself, including workers in its various organisations, affirming in this context that this dangerous situation places the international community before a true test, which requires immediate action to confront it firmly.

The ministry renewed Qatar's full support for UNRWA, based on its firm and supportive position towards the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, foremost of which is their right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

