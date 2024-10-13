GITEX Global 2024 to commence tomorrow in Dubai

(MENAFN) GITEX Global 2024, the largest technology event in the region, will commence tomorrow in Dubai, showcasing strong participation from the Dubai government through a collaborative pavilion featuring over 45 government and private entities. Dubai Digital, the organizer of the government pavilion, has created a dedicated platform for artificial intelligence, highlighting its significance in enhancing government operations, services, and programs during the ongoing digital transformation.



The Dubai Government pavilion will host key strategic partners from both the public and private sectors, including E. as the platinum partner and Emirates Auctions as the distinguished gold partner. Other gold partners include the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Dubai Airports, and Moro, a subsidiary of Dubai Digital. Additionally, silver partners consist of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, UXI Security Solutions, Network International, and Dell Technologies.



Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Dubai Digital, emphasized the significance of GITEX Global as more than just an exhibition; it is an eagerly anticipated annual event attracting thousands from Dubai, the UAE, and beyond. He noted the event's importance in showcasing technological achievements from various companies and institutions worldwide, particularly highlighting the rise of artificial intelligence technologies in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



Al Mansoori invited interested parties to visit the Dubai Government pavilion, expressing confidence that attendees would find the experience enriching and enjoyable. He emphasized that the pavilion would present a digital landscape filled with current achievements and promising future programs aimed at maximizing the benefits of technology for humanity, especially in the government sector.

