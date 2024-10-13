UAE’s Ministry of Community Development to participate in GITEX Global 2024

(MENAFN) The Ministry of Community Development is taking part in GITEX Global 2024 by showcasing its latest digital platforms and innovative solutions. These initiatives align with the Ministry's vision of empowering individuals and institutions to enhance quality of life through the integration and interconnection of its systems and services, thereby contributing to the goals of “We the Emirates 2031.”



One of the key highlights is the "Digital Social Support Platform," which connects and integrates with both government and private entities. This platform offers real-time interactive dashboards for decision-makers and enhances customer experience by designing over five targeted journeys for various categories of users. It categorizes more than a hundred profiles within the system and employs emerging technology to automatically calculate the value of support through data analysis, streamlining processes in collaboration with the relevant entities. The platform also features a calculator tool that aids customers in understanding service procedures and requirements.



As a result of these innovations, the service delivery process has been simplified, with the number of documents required from customers reduced by 50 percent, and in some cases, even by 100 percent. This significant reduction in paperwork enhances the overall customer experience and makes access to services more efficient.



Additionally, the Public Benefit Institutions Platform serves as a unified national digital platform aimed at regulating the operations of third-sector institutions. It provides user interfaces and licensing frameworks to manage various system operations, including a unified national registry, customer verification system, and compliance and control mechanisms for the third sector.

