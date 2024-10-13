Bajaur: Seven Police Officers, Including SHO, Suspended Over Allegations Of Supporting Drug Dealers

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Bajaur, seven officers, including a Station House Officer (SHO), have been suspended following allegations of providing protection to drug dealers. According to a statement issued by District Police Officer (DPO) Waqas Rafiq, a departmental inquiry will be conducted against the suspended officers.

This action was taken after a drug dealer claimed that the SHO and six officers were receiving money from him. DPO Rafiq emphasized that drug trafficking in Bajaur will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against those involved.

He further added that efforts are being made to declare Bajaur a drug-free zone, and the cooperation of tribal leaders and locals is essential to eradicate this issue. This month, 22 FIRs have been registered against drug dealers in Bajaur, with 26 suspects named and subsequently arrested. Two of the accused have been convicted, receiving prison sentences along with fines of Rs. 300,000 each.

Sources revealed that Ibrahim Shah, a resident of Loye Kharkai, Mamoud, was apprehended by SHO Niaz. It was Shah who disclosed that the seven police officers were involved in taking bribes from him.