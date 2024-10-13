Private Schools In Peshawar Announce Closure Amidst Political Unrest

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Several private in Peshawar have announced a closure today, Friday, citing the city's unstable environment. According to school owners, the decision was made due to concerns over public safety.

In addition to school closures, the city's mobile phone has been partially suspended, further affecting communication.

Parents of students from affected schools, primarily in areas such as Hayatabad, Nasir Bagh Road, and University Road, received WhatsApp messages from school administrations informing them of the decision. The closures were attributed to concerns over public safety and security in light of the ongoing situation in the city.

This development comes as a three-day Pashtun National Jirga, organized by the banned Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), is set to begin today in Jamrud.



Meanwhile, yesterday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi participated in a joint meeting of the province's ruling and opposition parties. The meeting authorized Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur to negotiate with the jirga on security-related issues.