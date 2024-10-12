Kuwait Cybersecurity Center Opens Doors For Kuwait Hackathon 2024

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's National Cybersecurity Center announced on Saturday opening of registration for the Kuwait Hackathon 2024 competition, held in November 30 in Kuwait University's Al-Shadadiya campus.

The competition is held under the patronage of the First Deputy Prime and Minister of Defense and Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.

In a statement, the center said that the competition will take place with the cooperation with the "Coded" company, with the goal of spreading innovation among the Kuwaiti youth, and developing their skills in cybersecurity.

The competition will include workshops and training, as well as major prizes for the winners.

Those wishing to participate can head to the center's official website: (end)

