The GMIF2024 Annual Awards Revealed: Micron, Silicon Motion, Western Digital, And More Companies Make The List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 27, the Third GMIF2024 Innovation Summit (Global Memory Innovation Forum) was successfully concluded in Renaissance Shenzhen Bay Hotel. The event was hosted by the Alliance and the Shenzhen Memory Association, co-organized by the Guangdong Integrated Circuit Industry Association and the Shenzhen Semiconductor Industry Association, and organized by JW Insights Consulting (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. and Haitong Securities Co., Ltd.

In recognition of outstanding achievements and innovation in the storage industry, the GMIF2024 Annual Awards winners were unveiled at the summit. Following a rigorous selection process, many companies, including Intel, Micron, CXMT, YMTC, GigaDevice, Arm, UNISOC, SIXUNITED, Victory Giant, BIWIN Storage, Solidigm, Western Digital, Rockchip, Allwinner Technology, Weibu Information, Heyan Technology, OKN Technology, Attach Point Intelligent Equipment, iWISEETEC, Tytantest, Hemei Jingyi, Silicon Motion, Maxio, QUANXING, MICROFROM, Konsemi, Silergy, Tongfang, LKAUTO, Maxwell, Skyverse, RORZE, ExTripod Electronics, EPS, InnoGrit, POWEV, KingSpec, LANYI and more, had been honored with the 2024 Annual Awards.

The GMIF2024 Annual Awards feature over 38 subcategories across three main categories: Outstanding Industry Award, Outstanding Product Award, and Outstanding Brand Award . The list of winners is as follows:

Outstanding SSD Product Breakthrough Award: Micron Technology

Micron Technology, a leading global provider of storage and memory solutions, has been dedicated to promoting industry advancement through technological innovation. The latest addition to its data center SSD lineup, the Micron 9550 NVMeTM SSD, achieves industry-leading performance and demonstrates notable advancements in performance and energy efficiency for AI workloads. This breakthrough by Micron Technology illustrates its profound expertise and innovative abilities in storage technology and further emphasizes its leadership in AI storage solutions.

Outstanding AI Storage Application Award: Solidigm

Solidigm, a leader in AI storage solutions, draws on its rich experience in QLC SSD technology to deliver high-performance and high-capacity storage solutions for AI applications. Through ongoing technological innovation, Solidigm addresses the high requirements for storage density and efficiency in the AI sector, significantly improving data processing capabilities and overall performance for AI applications. Solidigm exhibits robust technical strength and market leadership in the implementation of AI storage solutions, providing vital support for the rapid growth of the AI industry.

Outstanding Technology Innovation Award: Western Digital

As a premier global data storage solutions provider, Western Digital remains at the cutting edge of technological innovation. Thanks to its vertical integration in NAND flash and hard disk technology, Western Digital has successfully released various high-performance and high-capacity storage products, greatly enhancing the efficiency and performance of data centers and enterprise storage. Its relentless pursuit of technological breakthroughs not only fosters the growth of the storage industry but also offers exceptional storage experiences to customers around the world. Western Digital's commitment to innovation sets a new benchmark in the industry.

Outstanding Technology Leadership Award: Intel (China) Ltd.

Intel (China) Ltd. exemplifies strong technological leadership through its sustained innovation in the semiconductor and computing sectors. As a frontrunner in the global technology landscape, Intel drives the evolution of computing and storage technologies with its state-of-the-art processor architectures and innovative solutions. The company's technological advancements in pioneering fields like AI and data centers offer global customers high-performance, highly reliable product experiences, further solidifying its leadership status in the industry. Intel sets new standards for development in the industry through its exceptional technological innovation.

Outstanding AIoT Platform Contribution Award: Rockchip Electronics Co., Ltd.



Rockchip Electronics Co., Ltd. excels in the AIoT platform sector, and leverages its innovative chip designs and robust technological capabilities to further promote the fast development of the AIoT ecosystem. The company provides efficient and stable solutions for smart devices and the Internet of Things through a comprehensive product portfolio and technological breakthroughs, which significantly enhances the overall performance of AIoT platforms. With its continuous innovation and deep commitment to the ecosystem, Rockchip has made significant contributions to the industry, and has now become a key player in the AIoT platform field.

Outstanding Intelligent Terminal Application Award: Allwinner Technology Co., Ltd.

Allwinner Technology Co., Ltd. provides high-performance and low-power SoC solutions by relying on its ongoing innovations in smart terminal processors, and now its products have been widely used in smart terminal devices across the globe. Dedicated to refining product performance, Allwinner has taken a big leap in enhancing the computational power and user experience of smart devices, contributing to driving both technological advancement and application expansion in the smart terminal industry. The company's outstanding achievements in this field have garnered it broad industry recognition, establishing it as one of the leaders in the smart terminal sector.

Outstanding Intelligent Terminal Award: Weibu Information Inc.

Weibu Information Inc. has drawn on its strong innovation capabilities and deep technical expertise to roll out a set of effective and intelligent terminal solutions. The company has enhanced the performance and user experience of smart terminal devices by optimizing its technical architecture, with applications spanning multiple industries. Through its continued innovation, Weibu Information has not only expanded the use of smart terminal devices but also invigorated the industry, earning widespread acclaim from the market and its clients.

Outstanding Packaging Equipment Support Award: Shenyang Heyan Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenyang Heyan Technology Co., Ltd. continues to make strides in the semiconductor packaging equipment sector, offering robust support for chip packaging technology through its innovative fully automatic grinding and polishing machines and film lamination and stripping machines. With considerable efforts put in the enhancement of equipment's precision and efficiency, Heyan now provides the market with more thinner, more precise chips, making a difference to the progress of domestic semiconductor packaging technology.

Outstanding Memory Testing System Gold Award: Suzhou OKN Technology Co., Ltd.

Suzhou OKN Technology Co., Ltd. has successfully introduced a series of efficient and reliable testing equipment, backed by its professional expertise and ongoing innovation in memory testing systems. Through years of technical accumulation, the company has continuously refined the accuracy and performance of its testing systems, delivering effective memory testing solutions to its clients. OKN's excellent products and services have garnered widespread trust from customers, and it's now recognized as a crucial contributor in the memory testing field.

Outstanding Packaging Equipment Service Award: Dongguan Attach Point Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.



Reinforced by its strength in innovative R&D of semiconductor packaging equipment, Dongguan Attach Point Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. has brought out a variety of high-precision and high-efficiency packaging solutions to the market. The company remains focused on improving equipment performance and service standards to deliver more competitive packaging support to its clients. Supported by outstanding technology and dependable service, APIE has earned significant market recognition and become a key partner in the semiconductor packaging equipment industry.

Outstanding Product Award: Shenzhen Hemei Jingyi Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Hemei Jingyi Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. takes the full advantage of its excellence in IC packaging substrate design and manufacturing to launch a range of high-quality products that are widely used across multiple industries. The company's commitment to ongoing technological innovation and strict quality assurance has resulted in enhanced product performance and reliability, earning significant customer recognition. Hemei Jingyi's outstanding product performance has made it a prominent supplier in the packaging substrate industry, setting a benchmark for the market.

Outstanding Controller Leadership Award: Silicon Motion Technology Corp.

The SM2508 from Silicon Motion is a high-performance, low-power PCIe Gen5 SSD controller solution designed specifically for AI laptops requiring high capacity, high performance, and low-power storage solutions. The company's continuous innovation in flash controller technology has driven performance enhancements in solid-state storage devices, solidifying its leadership position in the industry.

Outstanding Controller Market Application Award: Maxio Technology (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd.

Maxio Technology (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. has leveraged its deep technological expertise in storage controller chips to launch a range of high-performance solutions that meet the diverse needs of the market. By continuously optimizing product performance and application scenarios, the company has effectively covered both consumer and enterprise markets, and its products has now been acknowledged widely by customers. Endorsed by its outstanding market performance and strong application capabilities, Maxio has become a significant driver in the controller chip market.

Outstanding Brand Influence Award: iSoftStone Computing (Tongfang Computer)

Tongfang Computer has successfully established an internationally competitive brand image through its continuous efforts in technological innovation and product quality. The company's remarkable performance in high-performance computing and storage solutions covers multiple application sectors and has earned it high acclaim from users globally. By consistently enhancing its brand influence and market performance, Tongfang Computer has become a well-known brand in the storage industry, driving sustainable development in the sector.

Outstanding Market Breakthrough Award: Shenzhen Like Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Like Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. has achieved significant market breakthroughs through its continuous innovation in the field of semiconductor packaging and testing intelligent equipment. The company's independently developed fully automatic IC substrate ball bonder machine demonstrates outstanding competitiveness in both technical performance and market performance, filling a gap in the domestic equipment landscape. By continuously enhancing its product technology level and market coverage, LKAUTO has earned high recognition from its customers.

Outstanding Equipment Technology Breakthrough Award: Suzhou Maxwell Technologies Co., Ltd.

Maxwell Technologies, a provider of complete process solutions for semiconductor wafer grinding and 2.5D/3D advanced packaging in the post-Moore era, has continually invested in R&D and adhered to independent innovation. In recent years, the company has achieved breakthroughs in high-end equipment and core components for wafer thinning, cutting, and bonding/debonding. Maxwell is dedicated to producing high-quality products and delivering exceptional service, aiming to create more value for customers and foster win-win outcomes.

Outstanding Semiconductor Metrology Technology Innovation Award: Skyverse Technology Co., Ltd.

Skyverse Technology Co., Ltd. has become an industry benchmark thanks to its technological innovations in the field of semiconductor testing and measurement. By continuously investing in R&D and making significant technological breakthroughs, the company has enhanced the accuracy and efficiency of measurements in semiconductor manufacturing processes, fostering technological progress across the industry. Skyverse has garnered high recognition from clients both at home and abroad and has achieved multiple independent innovations in measurement technology, positioning itself as an important force in the development of the industry.

Outstanding Controller Contribution Award: InnoGrit Corporation

InnoGrit Corporation has leveraged its in-depth expertise and innovation in the storage controller chip sector to successfully introduce multiple high-performance controller chips, catering to a diverse range of applications from SATA to PCIe. Through ongoing technological advancements, InnoGrit not only delivers efficient and reliable storage solutions to clients worldwide but also promotes the development and evolution of storage controller technology, demonstrating formidable technical leadership and making significant contributions to the industry.

Outstanding Industry Award: Victory Giant Technology (Huizhou) Co., Ltd.

Victory Giant Technology (Huizhou) Co., Ltd., one of the top 100 global printed circuit board manufacturers, has been dedicated to advancing smart manufacturing in China while actively promoting technological innovation in the PCB industry. Adhering to principles of intelligent manufacturing, green development, and innovation leadership, Victory Giant has achieved stable growth bolstered by its outstanding products, technologies, and service advantages, setting an industry benchmark in electronic circuit boards. Its high-quality products and services have earned it wide recognition in the market.

Outstanding Testing Equipment Leadership Award: Tytantest Co., Ltd.

Tytantest Co., Ltd. has made significant strides in the chip testing equipment sector by introducing several high-performance testing devices through its innovative R&D efforts, greatly enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of chip testing. The company focuses on optimizing product design and performance to provide clients with effective testing solutions. Tytantest is recognized widely in the market for its superior technical expertise and reliable equipment support.

Outstanding Industry Service Award: ChangXin Memory Technologies Inc. (CXMT)

CXMT has been awarded for its outstanding performance in DRAM technology research, development, and production. As an innovative pioneer in China's high-end memory sector, CXMT has become a backbone of the progress in China's semiconductor industry by independently developing core technologies and launching high-quality products, contributing to the high-level development of the domestic memory industry chain.

Outstanding Storage Technology Breakthrough Award: Yangtze Memory Technologies Co., Ltd. (YMTC)

Yangtze Memory Technologies Co., Ltd. (YMTC) has made significant strides in the 3D NAND flash technology sector since its establishment in 2016, achieving remarkable breakthroughs from the ground up. Notably, the third-generation QLC flash memory released by YMTC in 2020 garnered widespread acclaim for its industry-leading I/O speed and storage density. The company's ongoing innovation has not only elevated the technological standards of China's semiconductor industry but also spurred competition and innovation within the sector, allowing more cost-effective domestic products to secure a vital position in the global market.

Outstanding Industry Contribution Award: GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc.

GigaDevice, as a leading global fabless chip supplier, has played a pivotal role in the rapid development of the semiconductor industry through its outstanding product research and development capabilities and technological innovations. Its achievements in memory and microcontroller fields have not only enhanced the international competitiveness of China's chip industry but also provided global customers with high-quality, high-performance solutions. With its ongoing contributions and profound impact, GigaDevice has become a key driving force behind industry advancement.

Outstanding Industry Promotion Award: Arm

As a leading global provider of semiconductor intellectual property, Arm is dedicated to advancing technological development and innovation within the semiconductor industry. Through its exceptional chip architecture design and extensive ecosystem, Arm not only provides robust technical support for global technological progress but also actively promotes collaborative development and technical exchange across the industry chain. Its ongoing contributions to the construction of the global semiconductor ecosystem have ushered in considerable transformations, facilitating higher levels of technological breakthroughs and advancements within the industry.

Outstanding Industry Ecosystem Award: UNISOC (Shanghai) Technologies Co., Ltd.

UNISOC, a leading chip design company in China, has become a pivotal force in advancing the semiconductor industry ecosystem. With the backing of innovative chip technology and a broad product portfolio, the company actively promotes collaborative development within the industry chain, driving technological progress in various fields, including smart terminals, the Internet of Things (IoT), and 5G. Through its outstanding technological prowess and capability in ecosystem development, UNISOC has made significant contributions to the sustainable growth of the global technology industry, further enhancing the global competitiveness of China's semiconductor sector.

Outstanding Industry Innovation Award: BIWIN Storage Technology Co., Ltd.

BIWIN Storage Technology Co., Ltd. has successfully established an "Integrated R&D and Packaging" business model through continuous technological innovation and strong R&D capabilities. The company demonstrates exceptional competitiveness in research on storage medium characteristics, firmware algorithm development, and packaging testing technologies. BIWIN Storage actively invests in IC design, advanced packaging and testing, and test equipment development, continually driving advancements in storage technology. This commitment enables the company to provide efficient and stable storage solutions to the global market, making it a significant force in leading industry innovation and development.

Outstanding Packaging Equipment Market Performance Award: Suzhou iWISEETEC Co., Ltd.

Suzhou iWISEETEC Co., Ltd. has excelled in the semiconductor packaging equipment sector, leveraging its innovative R&D capabilities and efficient equipment solutions to provide reliable packaging support for customers. The company continually enhances the precision and efficiency of its devices to meet diverse packaging requirements. With stable product performance and high-quality service, iWISEETEC has garnered significant recognition from the market and its clients, establishing itself as a key partner in the packaging equipment field.

AI Storage Innovation Breakthrough Award: Shenzhen Quanxing Technology Co., Ltd.

Capitalizing on its strategic foresight in the AI storage solutions sector, Shenzhen Quanxing Technology Co., Ltd. has successfully developed several innovative storage products with high performance and large capacity in the AI storage solutions sector, which meet the stringent data storage requirements of AI applications. Through continuous technological breakthroughs, the company provides efficient and reliable storage support for training and inference of large AI models, facilitating the practical application of AI across industries. With its outstanding innovative capabilities, QUANXING has received widespread recognition from the industry, and emerged as a significant force for innovation in the AI storage field.

Outstanding Industrial-Grade Storage Service Award: Shenzhen Micro Innovation Industry Co., Ltd. (MICROFROM)

With a strong focus on industrial control storage, Shenzhen Micro Innovation Industry Co., Ltd. has developed a series of stable and reliable storage solutions that are widely applied across various industrial environments. The company has made considerable efforts to continuously enhance the performance and reliability of its products, ensuring their stable operations under stringent industrial control settings. MICROFROM's commitment to quality and service has garnered significant trust from its customers, making it a prominent service provider in the industrial control storage industry.

Outstanding Product Performance Award: Hefei Kangxinwei Storage Technology Co., Ltd. (KONSEMI)

With its technical expertise in storage controller chips and storage modules, Hefei Kangxinwei Storage Technology Co., Ltd. has introduced a range of high-performance products that find extensive applications in consumer and automotive markets. The company's independently developed eMMC products have earned high praise from customers for their rapid read and write speeds, low power consumption, and exceptional reliability, achieving cumulative sales of over 50 million units.

Outstanding Market Performance Award: Silergy Corp.

Silergy Corp. stands as a leader in the analog chip industry and focuses on independent innovation with a global strategy. It has achieved a sustained annual growth rate of over 30% for several years. Aided by its industry-leading process technologies, the company designs innovative mixed-signal and analog chips, and its products encompass a wide range of fields including DC conversion, power management, LED lighting, and battery management systems. Silergy's developed solutions empower applications across automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, cloud computing, and telecommunications.

Outstanding Market Service Award: RORZE Createch Co., Ltd.

RORZE Createch Co., Ltd. has demonstrated exceptional innovation and market service in the field of industrial automation equipment. Through continuous breakthroughs in precision control and intelligent manufacturing solutions, the company has significantly improved its clients' production efficiency and product quality. With robust technical support and strong market responsiveness, RORZE has earned widespread recognition from its customers.

Outstanding Packaging and Testing Equipment Service Award: ExTripod Electronics Technology Limited

ExTripod Electronics Technology Limited has emerged as a leader in the semiconductor packaging and testing equipment sector through continuous innovation and outstanding performance. Specializing in advanced packaging and power semiconductor fields, the company provides efficient and reliable packaging and testing equipment and solutions, offering comprehensive technical support to OSAT, IDM, and Fabless customers. ExTripod Electronics has gained strong customer trust by driving technological advancements and optimizing services, making significant contributions to the industry's development.

Outstanding Packaging Substrate BT Materials Service Award: Guangdong EPS Technology Co., Ltd.

Guangdong EPS Technology Co., Ltd. has achieved remarkable success in providing advanced BT substrate materials and solutions for the IC packaging and Mini & Micro LED display industries. Through continuous technological innovation and efficient services, the company has successfully satisfied the demand for high-end packaging materials, driving the localization of semiconductor packaging materials. EPS has not only reached international standards in technology but also earned strong industry recognition for its excellent customer support and market responsiveness.

Outstanding Domestic Storage Brand Influence Award: Powev Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

As a leading provider of high-end domestic storage solutions, POWEV has always adhered to offering customers high-performance, stable, and reliable storage products with excellent value, helping them navigate diverse market demands. POWEV's achievements are not only reflected in its technological breakthroughs but also in elevating the influence of domestic storage brands, setting trends in the localization of the market.

Outstanding Industrial-Grade Storage Solution Award: Shenzhen KingSpec Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen KingSpec Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. has distinguished itself in the industrial control sector with its stable and reliable storage solutions. Underpinned by deep technical expertise and continuous innovation, the company has introduced a range of high-quality storage products capable of withstanding harsh industrial environments. These innovations not only offer high performance and stability but also demonstrate exceptional reliability under extreme conditions, making them widely applicable in fields such as industrial automation and the Internet of Things (IoT), delivering significant value and earning strong market recognition.

Outstanding High-Precision Testing Service Award: Dongguan Lanyi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Dongguan Lanyi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. has established itself as an industry leader through its innovative advancements in high-precision test probes and test sockets. With continuous investment in research and development, Lanyi Electronic has mastered several proprietary core technologies, offering customers high-precision, highly reliable testing solutions. This dedication to quality and innovation has earned the company widespread trust and recognition from clients and the market alike.

Outstanding Terminal Industry Award: Shanghai Sixunited Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

SIXUNITED is committed to driving global innovation and technological transformation, creating an exciting digital lifestyle through information technology. The company has made significant strides in the smart terminal industry, particularly with its contributions to AI computing power products. These advancements highlight SIXUNITED's comprehensive presence and strong capabilities in the intelligent computing sector, earning widespread recognition within the industry.

ABOUT GMIF

GMIF (Global Memory Innovation Forum) is the most important annual event of Shenzhen Memory Industry Association (SMIA) . The forum aims to build a globally-focused, professional platform for the storage industry to collectively explore new technologies, applications, collaborations, and emerging opportunities. The Third GMIF2024 Innovation Summit had been successfully concluded on September 27, 2024 at Renaissance Shenzhen Bay Hotel. Under the theme of "AI Leads Memory's New Momentum", the summit aims to foster communication and interaction among both upstream and downstream enterprises in the storage industry. By promoting collaboration and complementary growth among industry partners, the GMIF seeks to help participating companies expand their product and brand reach and contribute to a thriving, win-win ecosystem in the global storage sector.

For more information about GMIF, please visit .

Media Contact:

Ms. Gu, +86 15064010336,

[email protected]

SOURCE Shenzhen Memory Industry Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED