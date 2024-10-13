Media reports EU intends to enlarge training of Ukrainian troops

(MENAFN) The European Union (EU) is reportedly preparing to extend its training program for Ukrainian soldiers, as discussions among member states indicate a strong consensus for a continuation of the initiative beyond its current expiration later this year. According to a report by Semafor, German Colonel Niels Janeke, who leads the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine), confirmed that plans are already in place to prolong the training for an additional two years.



The training program, launched in 2022, has seen participation from 24 EU member states and is primarily hosted by Germany and Poland. Since its inception, over 60,000 Ukrainian troops have reportedly completed various training courses aimed at enhancing their combat capabilities in the ongoing conflict with Russia.



While Colonel Janeke expressed optimism about the extension, the final decision rests with the European Council. An anonymous European official noted that discussions on the prolongation are nearing completion, although Hungary's position has emerged as a potential obstacle. Hungary has criticized the EU’s approach to the Ukraine conflict and has refrained from providing military assistance to Ukraine.



The training initiative not only focuses on combat tactics but also includes equipping the Ukrainian forces, funded through the European Peace Facility. This joint mechanism allows for financial support for the weapons and resources requested by Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.



Despite the extensive participation and resources allocated to the training program, some Ukrainian trainees have raised concerns regarding the quality and relevance of the instruction provided. They have suggested that the training does not fully account for the intense realities of combat against Russian forces, prompting questions about its overall effectiveness in preparing soldiers for the battlefield.



As the EU moves forward with its plans, the commitment to extending the training program underscores the bloc's continued support for Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict and the evolving security dynamics in the region.

