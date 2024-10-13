Women’S T20 WC: Graham Approved As Replacement For Vlaeminck In Australia’S Squad

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, Oct 13 (IANS) Pace all-rounder Heather Graham has been named in Australia's squad for the remainder of the 2024 Women's T20 as a replacement for fast-bowler Tayla Vlaeminck, said the International Council (ICC).

Heather, who has played one ODI and five T20Is, was named in Australia's squad after Tayla, who was playing in a T20 World Cup for the first time after 2018 due to a wretched run with injuries, suffered a dislocation of her right shoulder while fielding during the side's nine-wicket win over its Group A opponents Pakistan at the Dubai International on Friday.

Heather replacing Tayla in Australia's squad has been approved by the Event Technical Committee of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup, comprising of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket, Chair), Snehal Pradhan (ICC Manager – Women's Cricket), Salman Hanif (Emirates Cricket Board Tournament Director) and Katey Martin (Independent Representative).

Heather had been playing for the Hobart Hurricanes in the ongoing T20 Spring Challenge in Adelaide, and arrived in Dubai early on Sunday morning. It's also believed that an update from Cricket Australia around the extent of Tayla's injury and her recovery, will come in due course of time.

The development comes ahead of Australia playing a crunch Group A game against India at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday evening. Australia are also awaiting news on the fitness of captain and wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy, who suffered an "acute injury to her right foot while running between wickets in Friday's game and hobbled off the field.

If Alyssa isn't fit enough to play Sunday's game, then vice-captain Tahlia McGrath would become the stand-in skipper for their clash against India, while Beth Mooney will take up wicketkeeping duties. In place of Tayla, pacer Darcie Brown can come into the playing eleven or even all-rounder Grace Harris may enter into the mix to boost Australia's batting.

Australia updated squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham