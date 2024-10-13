Biden says to Trump ‘get a life’

(MENAFN) In a heated exchange, U.S. President Joe Biden confronted former President Donald regarding accusations of "disinformation" related to the government's response to two recent deadly storms. Trump, currently campaigning for a return to the White House in the upcoming November election, has criticized the Biden administration for its handling of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.



Hurricane Helene, which struck the U.S. mainland in late September, resulted in over 230 fatalities, marking it as the deadliest storm since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. More recently, Hurricane Milton has claimed at least 16 lives and inflicted significant damage in parts of Florida.



During a brief press appearance on Thursday focused on the impact of Hurricane Milton, Biden was asked about Trump’s comments, which had been labeled as “disinformation” by members of the media. Responding to the question, Biden expressed disbelief, directly addressing Trump with a blunt remark: “Mr. President Trump – former President Trump, get a life, man. Help these people.”



Biden further asserted that the American public and media should hold Trump accountable for his statements, indicating he had no plans to engage in discussions with the former president. In his remarks about Hurricane Milton, Biden also highlighted the consequences of "reckless, irresponsible, and relentless disinformation," claiming it has led to death threats against emergency responders involved in disaster recovery efforts.



The president appeared frustrated with the line of questioning, especially following his brief five-minute address, and he also sidestepped a question regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans for an attack on Iran, cryptically stating, “he’s coming over to help with the storm.” This exchange reflects the ongoing tensions in U.S. politics as both leaders navigate the complex landscape of natural disaster responses and the implications of their political rhetoric.

