Poll shows majority of Poles want Ukrainian men sent back to fight

(MENAFN) A recent poll conducted by the Center for Public Opinion Research (CBOS) has revealed a significant shift in Polish public opinion regarding Ukrainian refugees. According to the survey published by the PAP news agency, two-thirds of Poles believe that their should send Ukrainian men of military age back to their home country to fight against Russia. The poll indicated that 67 percent of Polish citizens support the deportation of male Ukrainian refugees, while only 22 percent think they should be allowed to remain in Poland.



The survey also found that more than half of respondents, specifically 53 percent, still support Poland continuing to accept Ukrainian refugees. However, this represents a notable decline from the 94 percent recorded in March 2022, shortly after the onset of the conflict.



Regarding the ongoing war, 46 percent of those surveyed expressed a belief that the fighting between Russia and Ukraine should persist, while 39 percent favored the idea that Ukraine should make territorial or political concessions to Moscow to facilitate a peaceful resolution.



The poll, which involved 941 participants and was conducted between September 12 and September 22 via telephone, online, and in-person interviews, reflects changing attitudes in Poland. Initially, the country welcomed over a million Ukrainian refugees with open arms, positioning itself as one of Ukraine's strongest allies in the conflict. However, as the war continues and its impact resonates within Poland, public sentiment appears to be evolving.



Current estimates suggest that approximately 6.1 million Ukrainian refugees reside across the EU and UK, highlighting the broader implications of the ongoing conflict and the responses from neighboring countries like Poland. The findings of this poll underscore the complexities of refugee policy and national sentiment in times of prolonged crisis.

MENAFN13102024000045015687ID1108773912