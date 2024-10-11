Three People Wounded In Russian Air Strike On Kupiansk, Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a Russian on Kupiansk in Kharkiv region, three people were and there are destructions.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Russian continues to terrorize civilians in Kharkiv region

“Today, at about 15:30, the occupiers fired on the city of Kupiansk. According to preliminary information, three people were injured as a result of the guided aerial bombs attack. Two women aged 85 and 55 were hospitalized, and a 64-year-old man was treated on the spot,” the statement said.

According to the RMA, two houses and two outbuildings were damaged. A fire broke out in an open area of 100 square meters.

As reported, on the morning of October 11, Russian troops shelled Kupiansk , Kharkiv region, and a house burned down.