Three People Wounded In Russian Air Strike On Kupiansk, Kharkiv Region
Date
10/11/2024 3:12:36 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a Russian airstrike on Kupiansk in Kharkiv region, three people were injured and there are destructions.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
Russian army continues to terrorize civilians in Kharkiv region
“Today, at about 15:30, the occupiers fired on the city of Kupiansk. According to preliminary information, three people were injured as a result of the guided aerial bombs attack. Two women aged 85 and 55 were hospitalized, and a 64-year-old man was treated on the spot,” the statement said.
According to the RMA, two houses and two outbuildings were damaged. A fire broke out in an open area of 100 square meters.
As reported, on the morning of October 11, Russian troops shelled Kupiansk , Kharkiv region, and a house burned down.
