Gov't Communication Minister Stresses Unity, Rational Discourse In Face Of Regional Issues

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Communication and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani reiterated on Thursday the Kingdom's commitment to bolstering its and economic resilience amid ongoing regional challenges.

During a meeting with Bilal Tal, president of the Jamaat Amman (Amman Group for Future Dialogues), Momani highlighted Jordan's capacity to navigate regional uncertainties, emphasising the Kingdom's support for Arab causes, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister also expressed pride in Jordan's role in providing diplomatic, political, and humanitarian assistance to neighbouring countries, stressing the current need for heightened political awareness, solidarity with national leadership and institutions, and rational discourse.

Addressing recent political reforms, the minister urged that these advancements be leveraged to propel the Kingdom's progress.

He also outlined the government's efforts to enhance openness and communication, as directed by Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan.

These initiatives include engaging with the media, strengthening ties with civil society, and fostering collaborative relationships with parliament members to build trust and encourage broader cooperation, the minister added.

Momani noted the prime minister's commitment to transparency through weekly field visits and monthly Cabinet meetings held in various governorates.

He also announced the formation of a committee tasked with drafting the government's statement, which will be submitted to Parliament for approval following the opening of the regular session on November 18.

Momani also highlighted the role of media spokespersons, praising their professionalism and openness in providing accurate information to the public.

The minister also called for a collective stand against divisive rhetoric on social media, stressing that Jordan's response to challenges lies in media independence, professionalism, transparency and social cohesion.

Acknowledging the important role of the media, Tal praised the professionalism of Jordanian broadcasters in covering both local and regional issues.

During the meeting, members of Jamaat Amman discussed the responsibilities of the Jordanian media, stressing the importance of professional reporting and the role of the media in showing Jordan's support for Arab countries.