EQT Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Date
10/10/2024 4:30:52 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT ) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.1575 per share, payable on December 2, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 6, 2024.
Investor Contact
Cameron Horwitz
Managing Director, Investor Relations & Strategy
412.445.8454
[email protected]
About EQT Corporation
EQT Corporation is a premier, vertically integrated American natural gas company with production and
midstream operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. We are dedicated to responsibly developing our world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for our stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology and sustainability, we seek to continuously improve the way we produce environmentally responsible, reliable and low-cost energy. We have a longstanding commitment to the safety of our employees, contractors, and communities, and to the reduction of our overall environmental footprint. Our values are evident in the way we operate and in how we interact each day – trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all we do. To learn more, visit eqt.
SOURCE EQT Corporation (EQT-IR)
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN10102024003732001241ID1108768244
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.